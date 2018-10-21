Ooredoo Offers ‘Super Fibre’ With Complimentary Router and One Month Free Subscription

Starting on 18 October 2018 for 90 days, customers who sign up for a 12 month 50 Mbps contract or above.

Ooredoo is offering new customers a faster way to connect with a value-packed deal on its ‘Super Fibre’ plan. Starting on 18 October 2018 for 90 days, customers who sign up for a 12 month 50 Mbps contract or above, get one month’s free subscription and a complimentary D-link WiFi router.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, “Customers want an online experience which is faster, uninterrupted and of course comes at a great price. As part of our commitment to provide more customers with more fantastic products and services, we are offering just that. With a free month of internet plus complimentary router, customers can stay connected with a value-packed offer like never before.”

As well as a range of fantastic plans with unlimited use, there has never been a better way to enjoy the internet than with Ooredoo’s Super Fibre. With our amazing deal, Ooredoo’s fantastic plans include high speeds of up to 1 Gbps, unlimited data, discounts on international call rates, as well as a fixed line with Ooredoo unlimited minutes. With a number of plan options, customers can choose the one that best suits their needs.

To sign up for any of Ooredoo’s Fibre plans, customers can either order online at www.ooredoo.com/apply or via WhatsApp by sharing their house location and Civil or Residence ID with 95103000, or call 1514. For more information on Ooredoo’s products and services, customers can download the Ooredoo Oman app or head into any one of the 51 Ooredoo stores across the Sultanate.