Ooredoo Offers Reduced GCC Roaming Rates

Ooredoo Oman

Allowing customers to stay connected while on the move around the GCC, Ooredoo customers can enjoy a reduced universal roaming rate combined with competitive services. The package offers voice and data roaming bundles across any mobile network in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Ooredoo’s continues supporting Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) initiatives and provide customers with the same standard rate for local roaming calls, data and SMS in every GCC country they travel to and with any operator they use. Offering great value, local calls can be made while roaming for just 92 Baizas, while calls to other GCC countries are just 231 Baizas a minute. SMSs are charged at 23 Baizas per text and the cost of data has also been significantly reduced to just 192 Baizas per MB, while received calls cost just 85 Baizas per minute.

In addition to its new roaming rates, Ooredoo also offers cost-effective Ooredoo Passport data and voice bundles perfectly tailored for any trip within the GCC. Available with all operators in the region, the bundles include Passport Daily, Passport 2 Days, and Passport Weekly. To subscribe, customers simply need to use the Ooredoo Oman App. To find out more about Ooredoo’s inspiring products and services for travel abroad, visit their website: www.ooredoo.om/passport, download the Ooredoo Oman app or visit any of their 57 stores located across Oman.