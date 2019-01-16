Ooredoo Offers Visitors to Oman a New Way to Stay Connected

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo

Keeping visitors connected throughout their journey in the Sultanate, Ooredoo will be giving tourists and business travellers fantastic value with its new Visitor Packs. The prepaid mobile SIM offers an OMR 5 pack, now upgraded to give 3 GB of data, 50 minutes of international and local calls, and 50 SMS valid for 10 days. For more data and longer stays, customers can choose the all-new OMR 10 pack for 8 GB of data, 50 minutes of international and local calls, and 50 SMS valid for 15 days. Customers can also enjoy additional free minutes and SMS valid for local and international destinations, as well as free minutes, SMS and data included for local use.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said: “Staying connected while travelling can be a hassle. At Ooredoo we want to make sure that visitors are able to enjoy the internet and stay connected with family and friends on our Supernet, throughout their trip to Oman. With our new Visitor Packs, users can share their selfies, pick up emails, snap, chat and use Google Maps to find the best sites, eateries and more, conveniently and without it costing a fortune. We have therefore put together these value-added bundles filled with exciting benefits so they can travel worry-free.”

The Visitor Packs are available for purchase to all tourists and GCC nationals at the Ooredoo kiosk conveniently located in the arrivals area of Muscat International, Salalah Airport, and from all stores across Oman. Simple to purchase and easy to activate, customers can enjoy their journey and focus on having fun.

For further information, please visit www.ooredoo.om or visit any of the 54 Ooredoo stores located across Oman.