Ooredoo Pedals Tour of Oman

The deal will see Ooredoo provide 10 branded cars to assist cyclists with transporting their bicycles from region to region during the five-day race.

Championing events that bring people together, Ooredoo is proud to be the Gold Sponsor of the internationally-acclaimed sporting event, Tour of Oman. The deal will see Ooredoo provide 10 branded cars to assist cyclists with transporting their bicycles from region to region during the five-day race. The annual professional road bicycle racing stage race attracts top-class cyclists from around the world. Now in its 10th year, hundreds of spectators will watch as the tour completes six stages through some of the Sultanate’s toughest terrain, starting from Sawadi on February 16 and ending in Muttrah on February 21.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo, said, “As a community focused company, we take great pride in partnering with prestigious events that promote social and economic progress. Over the last 10-year, Tour of Oman has helped put the Sultanate on the global stage and advocates the same values, sense of solidarity and belonging as Ooredoo.”

Ooredoo supports a wide range of community events and activities, including Muscat and Salalah Tourism Festivals. To learn more about Ooredoo’s commitment to social responsibility and accountability, visit www.ooredoo.om/AboutOoredoo/CSR.