Ooredoo Provides High Tech Braille Devices to Al Noor Association for the Blind

Celebrating the opening of the new Al Noor Association for the Blind building under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Said Al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development, Ooredoo donated essential communication systems, including high tech braille devices and Perkins tools to the association’s computer lab. This latest initiative from Ooredoo coincided with this year’s International Day of People with Disability, reaffirming the company’s commitment to promote the well-being of persons with disabilities and the larger community as a whole.

A tactical reading and writing system used by individuals who are blind or visually impaired, Braille is a form of written language represented by patterns of raised dots that can be felt with the fingertips. It allows individuals to read, write and communicate without needing eyesight and is an essential tool for ensuring literacy. This, in turn, ensures those persons with disability enjoy intellectual freedom, equal opportunity, and personal and professional development.

Since inception, Ooredoo has dedicated it resources to drive social awareness and leave long-lasting impact on the community. As such, the company’s CSR strategy is centred on improving the welfare of individuals within society by supporting voluntary organisations, government entities as well as non-government organisations (NGOs).