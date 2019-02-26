Ooredoo Rolls Out Enhanced New Shababiah Monthly Plans

Ooredoo Shababiah Monthly plans

With more ways to enjoy the internet, Ooredoo has launched three enhanced and value-added New Shababiah Monthly plans. Users can now choose from three different attractive packages on New Shababiah, which include the now even better value OMR 10 monthly plan. Customers have the option to subscribe on a one-off basis or with an auto-renewal option; activating the service exclusively through the Ooredoo Oman App. Mousbak and Shababiah customers can also migrate to New Shababiah to take advantage of this fantastic service.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, “These new monthly plans give customers more data, great voice minute allowances and fantastic value in a choice of three exciting options. Customers just need to subscribe through the app to enjoy a host of benefits at their fingertips and the ability to track usage anytime, anywhere, ensuring an easier, more user-friendly experience.”

Subscribers can subscribe to a New Shababiah Monthly plan at OMR 10 with 200 local minutes, 6GB and endless social data on WhatApp, Twitter and Facebook. Or there is the OMR 5 option with 100 local minutes and 2GB, or for OMR 3, customers will get 25 local minutes and 1GB of data.

To find out more about Ooredoo’s value-packed products, services or latest offers, please visit www.ooredoo.om/NewShababiah, download the Ooredoo Oman app, or enquire at any of the 57 Ooredoo stores across Oman. The app can be downloaded for free from the Apple store or Google Play.