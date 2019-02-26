Ooredoo Selects Ericsson for 5G

During the event

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been selected by Ooredoo Qatar to make its ‘Supernet’ fully 5G-enabled and enhance the digital lives of people, enterprises and industries across Qatar.

The 5G deal will see Ericsson Radio System, 5G New Radio solutions, and 10 Gbps microwave solutions digitally transform and modernize Ooredoo’s existing mobile networks and introduce the latest 5G technologies across the country.

Ericsson’s high-speed and low-latency 5G technology will help Ooredoo to meet growing data traffic demands and deliver high-quality mobile broadband and fixed wireless experiences.

Ooredoo is currently preparing about 1,200 network base stations to be 5G-ready. Once the network stations are completed and 5G-compatible devices reach the market, Ooredoo’s 5G network will be able to provide download speeds of up to 100 times faster than 4G networks.

Sheikh Saud Bin Nasser Al Thani, Group Chief Executive Officer, Ooredoo, says: “Our partnership with Ericsson will provide the 5G foundation for our Ooredoo Supernet to enable Qatar’s smart cities, digitally competitive Internet of Things industries, and immersive mega-events and virtual reality experiences. As 5G becomes mainstream across Qatar, we are dedicated to transforming industries and enhancing people’s digital lives.”

Rafiah Ibrahim, Head of Market Area Middle East and Africa, Ericsson, says: “We are partnering with Ooredoo to bring our latest 5G innovation to life in their nationwide network. 5G promises to accelerate the digitization of industries, presenting Ooredoo with new opportunities and enabling them to launch the most advanced technologies while improving the end-user experience with faster speeds and lower latency.”

Ericsson recently enhanced its 5G Platform with portfolio additions across core, radio access and transport areas, as well as service orchestration. The add-ons make the platform more dynamic and flexible, enabling service providers to smoothly evolve their networks and deploy 5G at scale