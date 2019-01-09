Ooredoo Shahry+ Offer Gives Businesses Extra Value

The packs enable companies to stay digitally connected via the internet as well as through telephone calls, texts and international roaming services.

Follow > Disable alert for Ooredoo Follow >

Empowering businesses in the Sultanate to ‘be digital’, Ooredoo’s popular Shahry+ promotion continues to provide businesses with more of what they need as their 2019 gets underway. Running until 4 February, businesses can continue to enjoy the value-packed offer with a massive 60GB of local data and 40GB roaming data each month, in addition to discounts on international calling.

An add-on to all of the standard Shahry Business Pack benefits, which include local and roaming minutes, SMS, data rollover and more, Ooredoo’s Shahry+ provides tailor-made solutions for companies of all sizes. Customers signing up for a one year contract can choose from six different affordable packages to suit their requirements. The packs enable companies to stay digitally connected via the internet as well as through telephone calls, texts and international roaming services.

To find out more about the Shahry Business Packs or any of Ooredoo’s value-packed products and services, visit www.ooredoo.om/Business or visit any of their 54 stores located across Oman.