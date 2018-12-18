Ooredoo Signs First-of-Its-Kind MoU With Hemaya to Combat Cyber Crime

The first of its kind agreement will aim to enrich Ooredoo’s cyber security solutions offered to the B2B market in the Sultanate.

Ooredoo has signed a strategic partnership with security solutions company, Hemaya Information Security, a 100 percent Omani company incubated by SAS. The first of its kind agreement will aim to enrich Ooredoo’s cyber security solutions offered to the B2B market in the Sultanate.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Wahaibi, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo, said, “We are delighted to be working with Hemaya as their digital partner of choice. This partnership will allow us to add more unique services and products to the market, especially with the increasing number of smartphones and devices connecting to a single network. With consistently evolving threats being inevitable, we are looking at providing our business customers with the best and most up up-to-date protection”.

Today, cyber threats can take the form of ransomware, which is a malware (malicious software) that attempts to encrypt (scramble) data and then extort a ransom to release an unlock code, phishing, data leakage, hacking and insider threats. The agreement with Hemaya will combat such threats through valuable services including security operation center products and services, security awareness programmes, Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), as well as Firewall products and services; all of which will be only be offered by Ooredoo.

For information about Ooredoo’s business solutions, companies can contact their designated account manager, visit www.ooredoo.om/business or call the Ooredoo business contact centre on 95011503.