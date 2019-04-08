Ooredoo TV and Hopster Join Forces to Make Learning Fun in Oman

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo

Ooredoo TV has partnered with Hopster to bring hundreds of episodes of the best pre-school TV shows, such as Bob the Builder, SuperWhy and Cloudbabies , to its young audience. Available via Ooredoo TV’s set-top-box, customers can now subscribe to the Family Bundle for a fantastic price of OMR 6 a month, or from just OMR 4 if subscribed to the Home Bundle. Making it even more convenient, Hopster is also available for OMR 1.9 on a monthly rolling basis. The platform has been designed to help children with creativity, improve literacy and numeracy skills and develop emotional intelligence, as well as understand relationships.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, “Our partnership with Hopster has allowed us to provide fun and educational content for our younger audience. At Ooredoo, we care about all of our customers and continue to bring home entertainment that we know everyone will enjoy. Children are now able to learn more about the world in different and magical ways. Safe and child-friendly, Hopster offers great entertainment which also encourages little ones to become more creative, while nurturing their development.”

Nick Walters, CEO of Hopster said, “We are happy to be able to offer Ooredoo TV subscribers our carefully handpicked children’s shows as part of their Family Bundle. Our mission is to help kids learn through the stories they love so we’re excited that in Oman more and more children will enjoy our fun and educational service.”

As well as popular family favourites, Hopster offers European independent animations, such as Animanimals, music videos and cartoons that celebrate inclusion and diversity, such as the Irish animation, Punky. It also showcases a raft of original productions including the recently launched Saturday Club, an empathy-themed TV show aimed to strengthen kids’ social and emotional skills.

Discover a new way to watch the latest entertainment with Ooredoo TV by visiting any of Ooredoo’s 57 stores across the Sultanate. For more information visit www.ooredoo.om/tv.