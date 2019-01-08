Open World; Oracle’s Flagship Conference Arrives in Dubai

Oracle cloud solutions have been instrumental in helping the UAE and Middle East businesses drive major digital transformation.

Heralded as the industry’s most important business and technology show, Oracle OpenWorld will for the first time take place in Dubai on 11 and 12 February 2019. Oracle will welcome more than 6000 customers and partners from across the Middle East and the Indian sub-continent to the technology showcase at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Oracle OpenWorld Middle East will feature several sessions and speakers, as well as interactive demos and case studies to showcase unique ways that Oracle Cloud and emerging technologies like AI, Machine Learning, Blockchain, IoT, Human Interfaces and Oracle Autonomous Database are driving new business models and creating new business value.

A powerful group of high-profile thought leaders —spanning business, technology and science – will headline Oracle OpenWorld Middle East. Featured speakers include Steve Miranda, Executive Vice President, Oracle Applications Product Development; David Donatelli, Executive Vice President, Cloud Business Group, Oracle; Cliff Kupchan, Chairman, Eurasia Group; Dr. Peter Stojanov, Founder, Ebtikaar; Mohamed Amin Belarbi, VUL9 Security Solutions; Karl W Feidler, Entrepreneur, Cleantech and many more.

Oracle cloud solutions have been instrumental in helping the UAE and Middle East businesses drive major digital transformation. These include Apparel Group; ALDAR; Dubai Duty Free; Emirates NBD; Shurooq; Emirates Transport amongst many others. More recently, Arab Jordan Investment Bank implemented Oracle Blockchain Cloud to minimize the complexity of electronic fund transfers by reducing cost, increasing efficiency and security levels.