Oracle Accelerates Digital Transformation in the UAE and Middle East With Cloud Centre of Excellence

Oracle, in collaboration with Redington, a leading distributor and an Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) partner operating across Middle East and Africa launched a dedicated Cloud Centre of Excellence (CCoE) in Dubai to enable knowledge share and ready availability of Oracle Cloud to help Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN)members develop and implement transformative cloud projects across the Middle East.

“Cloud adoption in the UAE and wider Middle East is on the rise and in order to help our customers achieve maximum value and unprecedented growth, it is important for us to invest in empowering our partners with the right skills,” said Orfhlaith Ni Chorcora, Vice President, A&C Leader - Technology and Cloud Systems, South Europe and ECEMEA, Oracle. “The Cloud Centre of Excellence will allow partners to focus on continuous skills development and education of their employees thus empowering the partners to provide better service to customers that are embarking on their cloud journey.”

Located at the Redington office in Dubai, the CCoE can be accessed by all Oracle partners interested in enhancing their understanding and ability to implement cloud-led solutions and services. The CCoE will furthermore bring together Oracle’s best practices, deep insights into cloud strategy and Redington’s experience in building service offerings, professional services and marketing assistance to deliver the best possible support for partners that will enable them to develop their business and deliver unique solutions.

“This new CCoE will provide a variety of enablement, engagement and development resources that will help the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) partners drive cloud adoption across the Middle East. In addition to delivering technical training workshops aimed at developing partner skills to support the digital transformation strategy of customers, the CCoE will also rollout a Digital & Cloud accelerator program to help partners align and transform their business model in the cloud era,” says Ramkumar Balakrishnan, President – IT Value Distribution, Redington Gulf.