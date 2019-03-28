The Oscars Shorts Programme Screens at the Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi in UAE

The Oscars Shorts Programme

MAD Solutions will screen the Oscars Shorts programme at the Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi in UAE on Thursday, April 4.This comes after the programme’s release at Cinescape Cinema in Kuwait.

The Oscars Shorts programme includes five hit Arab short films that made it to the Oscars; AVE MARIA by Basil Khalil, Ayny by Ahmed Saleh, Nocturne in Black by Jimmy Keyrouz, The Riffle, The Jackal, The Wolf, and The Boy by Oualid Mouaness, and Bahiya & Mahmoudby Zaid Abu Hamdan.

About AVE MARIA:

AVE MARIA is a 14-minute comedy that tells the story of an order of Palestinian nuns living in the middle of the West Bank wilderness. Their daily routine of silence and prayer is disrupted when a family of Israeli settlers breaks down right outside their convent, just as the Sabbath is beginning. The family need to get home but can't operate the phone, and the Nuns have taken a vow of silence. The film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short in 2016 and was released in over 400 screens in US theatres as a part of the Oscars nominated films of 2016, generating more than $2.8 million in revenues. The film gathered more than 25 awards from more than 130 world festivals.

About Ayny:

Based on true events, Ayny follows two young boys who run away from their mother's protection and slack line on the danger of war to play music with the instrument they always dreamt to own. The film received the Gold Medal for the Best Foreign Animation in 2016 at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) in Los Angeles, in addition to other 15 awards from world festivals.

About Nocturne in Black:

The film is inspired by an article about a Syrian young man who continues to play his piano under threat of persecution in the midst of his country's civil war and struggles to rebuild his piano after it is destroyed by terrorists. The film received the Gold Medal at the Student Academy Awards and shortlisted for the 2017 10 Live-Action Shorts at the 89th Academy Awards.

About The Rifle, The Jackal, The Wolf, and The Boy:

Set in a mountain village in Lebanon, two brothers use their dad's rifle behind his back, unaware of the dire consequences of their action. The film was shortlisted for the 89th Academy Awards' Best Live-Action Short Filmin 2017. The film toured more than 20 international film festivals.

About Baheya & Mahmoud:

The film tells the story of an aging married couple, Mahmoud and Baheya, who have fallen into a monotonous lifestyle of bickering and making one another miserable.However, this changes one day when Mahmoud wakes up to find his wife Baheya gone.The film was the official Jordanian submission to the Academy Awards.