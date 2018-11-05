Over 1,000 C-Suite and Director Vacancies on Bayt.com

Omar Tahboub, GM, Bayt.com

Bayt.com revealed that over 1,100 jobs for C-suite talent (i.e. Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Marketing officer) and top executives such as General Managers and VPs have been advertised on the site so far in 2018. Many more CV Searchers were conducted for similar positions as well. With over 50% of the online labor force being registered on jobsite Bayt.com, companies are able to find and hire more top management talent.

Hiring top management talent is traditionally a challenging task for companies and organizations as it requires extensive vetting and a longer search process. Nonetheless, the growing use of online hiring tools to recruit the top chain of management can reduce time-to-hire. Currently on Bayt.com, there are close to five million job seekers with over 10 years of professional experience. Additionally there are nearly a million with “Director” or “Head” job titles, nearly 170,000 with “Senior Executive” job titles, and close to 60,000 with C-suite job titles.

Over 40,000 companies use Bayt.com for recruitment, many of which are hunting for top level executives either by making public job postings, by searching through the CV database and contacting prospects, or by utilizing Source2Hire; an assisted search service that provides a shortlist of verified, qualified, interested, and available candidates.

Omar Tahboub, General Manager of Bayt.com says: “Online recruitment makes it far easier and far more cost-effective for businesses, organizations, and governments to find their top management and senior executives. One in two people who are part of the online labor force are already on Bayt.com. This makes our database the largest and most comprehensive in the MENA region.”

Bayt.com is now offering a dedicated executive level job search interface, a tailored recommended job feature for top career levels, and a bi-weekly newsletter for senior professionals with first look on top management jobs in the region; latest industry news and research; and the most recent tech updates that support senior job seekers and professionals.