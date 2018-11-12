Palm Jumeirah’s Workout Wonderland Attracts 5,000 People a Day As Dubai Fitness Challenge Reaches Half Way Mark

Palm Jumeirah Fitness Village

Follow > Disable alert for Al Ittihad Disable alert for Nakheel Follow >

Palm Jumeirah Fitness Village attracted up to 5,000 people a day during the first two weeks of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, with many more visitors expected as the second half of the campaign gets underway, says Nakheel.

Al Ittihad Park, located at the heart of Palm Jumeirah, has been transformed into a workout wonderland for the 30x30 initiative, with hundreds of free events and attractions throughout the month-long campaign. Around 2,500 people are visiting the park each day during the week, with the number doubling at weekends.

The park’s star attraction is a 3.2km Glow Run that lights up the entire length of its perimeter jogging track. Others include the sports club zone, a family zone, a health and wellness section, special activities for people of determination and a packed programme of daily and nightly fitness events in the park and on the terraces of the adjacent Golden Mile Galleria mall.

Events start daily at 7am and cover everything from an exclusive 30-minute workout video featuring some of the world’s best-loved Disney, Disney•Pixar and Marvel stars to boot camps, yoga and meditation. The park is welcoming running clubs, schools, expectant mums groups and thousands of Palm Jumeirah residents and visitors daily as #Dubai30x30 gets into full swing.

Nakheel Chairman, Ali Rashid Lootah, who recently led hundreds of Nakheel staff on a 10k walkathon at Palm Jumeirah’s Boardwalk, said: “We are proud to support Dubai Fitness Challenge by turning our flagship development, Palm Jumeirah, into a fitness destination for the month. Al Ittihad Park is the perfect venue to bring residents, visitors and employees together for this wonderful initiative. In the first two weeks we have welcomed people of all ages, from all walks of life and of all levels of fitness, proving that sport has no boundaries. We look forward to an even busier second half of 30x30.”

Palm Jumeirah Fitness Village is the focal point for Nakheel activities during DFC, but there are also free classes, healthy meals and special offers on membership at Nakheel clubs in Jebel Ali, Al Furjan and Jumeirah Islands.