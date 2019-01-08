Panasonic’s CES 2019 Showcase Spotlights Future Smart Home, Smart Car & Smart City

Panasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs.
Panasonic Corporation is showcasing its ideas for intelligently integrating physical products with new digital platforms powered by human insight technologies at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The booth is divided into four zones – Connected Mobility, Intelligent Living Spaces, Immersive Experiences, and Human Insights Technology – to highlight how Panasonic’s proprietary technologies are merging the physical and digital, the real and the virtual worlds to create better experiences for customers.
All Things Panasonic at CES
Panasonic will be livestreaming events and activity on the Panasonic CES microsite (http://www.panasonic.com/CES). Live video updates, announcements, and deep dives into unique content will be posted throughout CES and archived to check out later. Hashtags: #PanasonicCES, #PanasonicTech
Main Exhibits at the Panasonic Booth at Las Vegas Convention Center
Connected Mobility -
Also included in the Connected Mobility showcase are: SPACe_L (Living Space Autonomous Cabin); cost-effective, scalable connectivity system solutions, Electric Assist Bicycles, Cirrus V2x platform, and Avionics NEXT.
Intelligent Living Spaces – this consists of presentation and conceptual video introducing the concept and culture of Panasonic β, which aspires to mass produce innovation and enhance lives. Panasonic is showcasing JELO, an integrated universal design platform for UI/UX design process and the integrated lifestyle platform, HomeX.
Immersive Experiences – Features a showcase of the brand’s imaging and audio technologies designed to deliver unique immersive experiences. Included in this section are: Super Bright Projectors/ Real Time Tracking and Projection Mapping (including high speed tracking projection mapping that can measure location and process and project images in less than 0.002 seconds); the next generation Technics SL-1200MK7 Turntable; a prototype of the full-frame mirrorless SLR camera, “LUMIX S Series” (samples of images shot with the prototype are displayed on the wall, and shown as well on the 4K OLED TV TX-65/55GZ2000 series, which is also making its debut); and the ELS STUDIO 3D premium audio system.
Human Insights Technology – In this section, Panasonic provides a new experience with technologies that understand and update the people’s lives. Featured are solutions on:
Booth Layout
Location: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), Central Hall (#12908)
In addition to the main booth at the LVCC, Panasonic also has a “Technics” booth at Tech Wes (Venetian Tower, Suite 29-111) featuring new launches, among them CD Players, Headphones and Direct Drive Turntable System. Additionally, there are booths by the project incubation facility, “100BANCH” supported by Panasonic (Sands, Halls A-D #42711), which encourages young forward thinkers to create new values that will help shape the next century. Finally, there is ATOUN (LVCC, South Hall 2 #27018), which is a company established through Panasonic’s in-house venture system that develops power assist devices.