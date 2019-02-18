Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas Celebrated Love With the Longest Valentine Park Social Table

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi hosted a romantic dinner this Valentine, for their beloved guests, offering an exceptional range of tantalizing dishes on the longest Valentine Park Social Table.

Their opulent décor and unique feast offering has taken Valentine celebrations to new lengths with an unforgettable evening. The dinner featured mouth-watering delicacies served amongst the most ultimate romantic setting along the infinity pool.

Janet Abrahams, Director of Sales & Marketing of Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas, commented, “We were delighted to have such a beautiful gathering this Valentine where our guests got to socialize and enjoy a well-deserved get together with their loved ones. A glamorous evening under the starlight with dedicated service and scrumptious food at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas is the perfect way to celebrate the season of love”.