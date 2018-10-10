Pearl Initiative Partners With ASDA’A BCW to Promote Ethical Business Behaviour Across the Gulf Region

Governance champions: Carla Koffel, Executive Director of the Pearl Initiative, and Sunil John, Founder & President, Middle East, ASDA’A BCW, after inking the agreement at ASDA’A BCW’s headquarters in Dubai

The Pearl Initiative, an independent non-profit organisation promoting a corporate culture of accountability and transparency in the Gulf Region, has signed a Memorandum of Engagement (MoE) with ASDA’A BCW highlighting their commitment to enhancing corporate accountability and transparency in the region.

The agreement was signed by Carla Koffel, Executive Director of the Pearl Initiative, and Sunil John, Founder & President, Middle East, ASDA’A BCW.

Commenting on the MoE, Carla Koffel said: “We are grateful to be working side by side with one of the leading PR consultancies in the Middle East to promote the adoption of strong corporate governance practices by businesses operating in the Gulf Region. Their commitment to supporting our vision will contribute to the expansion of our reach and highlight the significance of a corporate culture of accountability and transparency as a key driver of business sustainability.”

Sunil John said: “Corporate governance, accountability and transparency are the pillars of successful businesses. We are happy to engage in the Pearl Initiative’s activities to raise awareness on the value of ethical business and to promote the highest principles of corporate accountability and transparency in the Gulf region.”

Founded in 2010, Pearl Initiative is a Gulf business–led organisation promoting a corporate culture of accountability and transparency as a driver of competitiveness and sustainable economic growth across the Gulf region of the Middle East.

The organisation develops programmes and publishes regional research reports and case studies, with aims to influence the regional business and student community towards implementing higher standards of corporate governance within the Gulf region.

Founded in 2000, ASDA’A BCW is the leading PR consultancy in the Middle East, employing nearly 200 professionals across 10 wholly-owned offices and seven affiliates in 15 countries throughout the Middle East & North Africa.