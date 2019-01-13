Peninsula Dairy Farms Awarded ISO 22716 Good Manufacturing Practices Certificate by Intertek

Peninsula Dairy Farms produces vegetables on hydroponic farms, goat dairy products, as well as soap created from goat milk.

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has awarded Bahrain's Peninsula Dairy Farms WLL the ISO 22716:2007 certification for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for Cosmetics. It is the first time Peninsula Dairy Farms obtains certification for the ISO 22716:2007 standard, and it is also the first time for Intertek to issue the ISO 22716:2007 certification in Bahrain. Peninsula Dairy Farms produces vegetables on hydroponic farms, goat dairy products, as well as soap created from goat milk.

ISO 22716:2007 is an international standard for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for the cosmetics industry that provides guidelines and requirements that an organization must meet to assure its cosmetics products are consistently high in quality. ISO 22716 introduces a management systems approach to documenting and regulating the production, control, storage, and shipment of cosmetic products. The ISO standard’s guidelines also provide cosmetic manufacturers with practical methods for managing the many factors that can affect product quality and aims at enhancing the safety and quality of the cosmetics products.

The certification was presented to Sheikh Rashid Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Manager of Peninsula Dairy Farms, during a special ceremony held at Peninsula Dairy Farms. Roxanne Oclarino, Technical & Marketing Supervisor at Intertek Business Assurance in Saudi Arabia & Bahrain handed over the certificate to Sheikh Rashid Khalifa Al Khalifa and the team at Peninsula Dairy Farms.

Sheikh Rashid Khalifa Al Khalifa said: “I feel extremely proud of Peninsula Dairy Farms on this unique and remarkable achievement. I would like to thank Intertek for its professionalism and support throughout the process. Intertek is an exceptional and strategic partner that helped our team obtain this important ISO 22716 GMP certification.”

Roxanne Oclarino congratulated the team at Peninsula Farms and added: “We are pleased to award Peninsula Farms with this certification. The ISO 22716 certification highlights the company’s high manufacturing standards and drive for excellence across its operations. Intertek supported Peninsula Farms with a training programme to increase the level of awareness on the certification requirements. This also helped equip the team with essential skills for implementing a management system in line with the ISO standard’s guidelines. The certification is a testament to the continuous efforts demonstrated by the entire team at Peninsula Farms.”