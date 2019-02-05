Philips Showcases AI-Powered Connected Health Technologies at Arab Health

Innovations support the delivery of seamless healthcare in the hospital and at home.

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today showcased its latest innovations at the Arab Health medical exhibition and congress (Dubai, 28-31 January). By combining smart, AI-powered connected health technologies with a deep understanding of healthcare providers’ needs, Philips provides solutions that improve outcomes, enhance the patient experience, increase staff satisfaction and lower the cost of care delivery.

“The connected technologies we’re showcasing at Arab Health will help healthcare providers in the region to achieve better outcomes at lower cost, and help consumers to live healthier lifestyles,” said Ozlem Fidanci, Philips CEO Middle East and Turkey. “Many of our innovations include AI, which has great potential to improve patient outcomes and the efficiency of care delivery. At Philips, we believe the true value of AI can only be unlocked by combining it with knowledge of the clinical and operational context in which it is used – a people-centered approach that we call ‘adaptive intelligence’.”

Lowering the cost of care and improving efficiency

Philips’ Ingenia Ambition 1.5T MR is the latest advance in the Ingenia MRI portfolio. The portfolio comprises fully-digital MRI systems, healthcare informatics and a range of maintenance and life cycle services for integrated solutions that transcend diagnostic boundaries by delivering speed, comfort and confidence, all with the aim to help improve patient care. Incorporating Philips’ breakthrough BlueSeal fully-sealed magnet, the Ingenia Ambition is the world’s first MR system to enable helium-free operations [1], reducing the chance of potentially lengthy and costly disruptions, and virtually eliminating dependency on the unpredictable pricing of helium. In addition, the Ingenia Ambition makes installation significantly easier as it does not require quenching or exhaust capabilities and is 900kg lighter in comparison to its predecessor [2].

The Philips eICU program combines predictive analytics, data visualization, and advanced reporting capabilities to deliver vital information to bedside caregivers. By receiving this remote support, the bedside team is empowered to make better informed, more efficient, and more effective value-based care decisions. The Philips eICU program allows for near real-time remote patient monitoring and early intervention via advanced audio-visual technology. Smart algorithms can predict deteriorations in health, giving remote experts the ability to communicate with bedside caregivers via live video link, to continuously monitor patient status, and advise on the best course of treatment from wherever they are located.

An end-to-end managed service for healthcare IT, Philips IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition has recently been expanded to include Philips PerformanceBridge. Providing access to real-time departmental performance data in an easy-to-use and interactive dashboard, PerformanceBridge offers a flexible suite of solutions to help optimize operational and workflow efficiency as well as patient management. The combined solution bridges the gap between data and decision-making across the enterprise to drive continuous improvement, supported by dedicated advisors and services.

Improving health outcomes

The Philips EPIQ CVx cardiovascular ultrasound system is specifically designed to increase diagnostic confidence and simplify workflow for clinicians in cardiac care, giving them more time to interact with their patients and reducing the need for repeat scans. EPIQ CVx combines TrueVue and the latest OLED monitor to provide clinicians with photorealistic renderings of the heart, improving cardiac anatomy analysis with detailed tissue and depth perception through a new virtual light source. Building on HeartModel A.I., Dynamic Heart Model uses anatomical intelligence to automatically quantify left ventricle function to produce a multi-beat analysis for adult patients, determining how well the heart is pumping out blood.

Previewing at Arab Health, Philips’ forthcoming Trilogy Evo [3] will be the only portable life support ventilator platform designed to stay with patients to provide consistent therapy and monitoring as they change care environments and when their condition changes. Integrated with Care Orchestrator, Philips’ sleep and respiratory care cloud-based management system, Trilogy Evo has been designed to allow physicians, clinicians, and care providers to collaborate and coordinate care from hospital to home by storing their patient prescription and therapy information in a single secure location.

Improving the patient experience

The DreamStation Go is Philips’ smallest positive airway pressure device designed to simplify travel for patients living with obstructive sleep apnea. At half the size of the previous generation devices, DreamStation Go delivers the same clinically-proven performance and comfort, for reliable, convenient therapy on-the-go. The discreet, slim-profile device weighs less than two pounds and features a built-in power supply that helps to limit the number of components to pack. DreamStation Go meets FAA standards for in-flight use, so users can keep up with therapy even when taking an extended or red-eye flight.

Improving staff satisfaction

Philips Azurion with FlexArm sets a new standard for patient imaging and positioning flexibility for image-guided procedures. During increasingly complex interventions, clinicians need to quickly and easily visualize critical anatomy and identify changes to the patient during the procedure. Azurion with FlexArm includes a set of innovations that makes it easier for the clinician to perform imaging across the entire patient anatomy in both 2D and 3D. As the clinician moves the system, the image beam automatically maintains alignment with the patient, allowing more consistent visualization and enabling them to keep their focus on the treatment.

The industry-first integrated tele-ultrasound solution, Philips Lumify powered by IIT’s Reacts collaborative platform, breaks down barriers for care providers, connecting clinicians around the globe in real time. This innovation connects clinicians around the globe in real time by turning a compatible smart device into an integrated tele-ultrasound solution, combining two-way audio-visual calls with live ultrasound streaming. With this intuitive, easy-to-use integrated system, clinicians can begin their Reacts session with a face-to-face conversation on their Lumify ultrasound system, sharing the ultrasound stream, so both parties are simultaneously viewing the live ultrasound image and probe positioning, while discussing and interacting at the same time.

Supporting the parenting journey

At Arab Health, Philips will also be showcasing its Pregnancy+ app, the global No.1 pregnancy app with over 20m users. Available in over 20 languages including Arabic and Turkish, the app’s unique content, customized to each stage of pregnancy and beyond, provides support and reassurance for mums and dads-to-be.

Arab Health 2019 is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai. You can visit Philips at Stand S2.C10, Sheikh Saeed Hall.

[1] The Ingenia Ambition 1.5T contains less than 0.5% of the helium of a conventional system and this is permanently sealed inside the device.

[2] Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.

[3] Trilogy Evo will debut in Europe by the second half of 2019 and will roll out to additional markets over time.