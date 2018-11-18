Poetry Reading at Qatar National Library Highlights Intercultural Understanding

The participants read poems in their native languages to raise awareness about diversity and cultural understanding.

Local Arab poets along with French and Spanish speakers came together at Qatar National Library’s ‘Poetry Night’ yesterday. The participants read poems in their native languages to raise awareness about diversity and cultural understanding.

Local poets read their own works while participants from the French Institute of Qatar and the Translation and Interpretation Institute recited 18th and 19th century poems in French and Spanish. The evening also featured musical performances by Yassine Ayari, Head of Arab Music at Qatar Music Academy, and celebrated guitarist Luis Manuel Vargas Salas. The event was organized in collaboration with the Arab World Institute, based in Paris, and Qatar Poetry Center (Diwan Al Arab), part of Qatar Ministry of Culture and Sports.

The event was created by the Arab World Institute in 2016 to bring together poets and commemorate victims of the attacks in Paris in November 2015.