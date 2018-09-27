'Prestigious Brands of Asia' Major Awards Won by Rak Properties

Al Qadi attributed this award to the management team of RAK Properties.

The Managing Director of RAK Properties Mohammad Sultan Al Qadi is presented with the ‘Most Admired Leader’ Award and RAK Properties management team received ‘The Most Prestigious Brands of Asia’ Award at a glittering ceremony held in the Murjaan Ballroom, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

Hosted by Herald Global & BARC Asia in recognition to top brands that have the most influential, professional brand design. Al Qadi attributed this award to the management team of RAK Properties that has shown far-sighted vision and commitment to the execution of major projects and strategies.

Expressing his delight at winning this award, Al Qadi praised the forum for highlighting the leadership stories of the region and said it was a matter of pride that the success attained by RAK Properties is being noticed by business leaders and organizations in the MENA region.