Prime Hospital Manages Acute Chest Pain Cases at Its Newly Opened Dedicated Heart Care Center

Heart Care Center

Follow > Disable alert for Prime Hospital Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

Prime Hospital, one of the UAE’s leading health care service providers, has inaugurated its new state-of-the-art center specializing in acute chest pains to help address the alarming high cases of chest ailments in the UAE. The round-the-clock newly opened Heart Care Center is a major boost to Prime Hospital’s leading position in the local health care system and is part of its contributions to the country’s efforts to build a technology-driven health industry.

Equipped with advanced facilities and with services delivered by renowned consultants, top cardiologists, and professional medical staff, the dedicated center offers comprehensive in-patient and out-patient services accompanied by complete diagnostic support to its patients. It runs its own world-class catherization laboratory, intensive care unit (ICU) and a coronary care unit (CCU).

Dr. Jamil Ahmed, Managing Director of Prime Hospital and Prime Healthcare Group said: “An elite team of heart specialists and consultants in Dubai who have years of experience and expertise in handling complex cases are leading the center. They are aced the methodology of superior patient care. Through these top-rate facilities in comprehensive heart care and cardiac management, we are able to support and sustain our status as one of the best hospitals in Dubai that delivers quality medical services and cater need of our communities.”

The center’s offered services include 24/7 cardiac monitoring for patients; a total patient care before and after angiography; pacemaker implantation and primary angioplasty. It is also adept in performing advanced intervention cardiology techniques such as balloon angioplasty and stenting.

Additionally, the center’s non-invasive cardiac care diagnostics services cover 24-hour blood pressure monitoring; coronary catheterization; EKG-ECG; external event recording; stent follow-up; 24-hour Holter monitoring; Dobutamine Stress echocardiography; Ex-ECG (TMT); congestive heart failure diagnosis & management, complete executive physicals; exercise stress test, cholesterol treatment, Ankle Brachial Index, Carotid & peripheral Doppler.

“This latest development reinforces Prime Hospital’s capability to treat all types of chest pains and determine the causes with the highest accuracy for proper diagnosis and recommendation of a treatment plan. The most important concept of the Chest Pain Unit is the implementation of effective and up to date treatment protocols within the shortest possible time frame,” concluded Dr. Jamil.

In Dubai, an industry study found an alarmingly growing number of young people in the age group of 35-45 being diagnosed with coronary artery disease (CAD).