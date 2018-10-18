PROW Partners With Expandium and AppCentrix

Roland Hashem, Managing Director of PROW

PROW, a leading Dubai-based provider of system integration and professional IT and ICT services, announced today the addition of two new comprehensive commercial solutions, Expandium and AppCentrix, to its burgeoning portfolio. The announcement was made during PROW’s debut participation at the 38th GITEX Technology Week.

Both Expandium and AppCentrix are recognized leaders in their fields with decades of experience across Big Data and Enterprise solutions, respectively. While Expandium specializes in network monitoring solutions and analytics utilizing Big Data, AppCentrix is a specialized ICT services company offering enterprise intelligence through real-time, in-depth visibility of networks for business, security and IT.

The decision to partner with both companies comes in line with PROW’s strategy of expanding its offerings with state-of-the-art IT, ICT and Telecoms tools and solutions in order to help its clients improve their performance on all levels. PROW’s current portfolio of clients spans companies and organizations in various sectors, including government, healthcare and retail.

“In today’s competitive business services landscape, partnering with market leaders such as Expandium and AppCentrix allows us to offer highly advanced integrated solutions. We are delighted to extend Expandium and AppCentrix’s solutions into the GCC marketplace through our network of customers,” said Roland Hashem, Managing Director of PROW.

Through this new offering, PROW will be able to provide clients with purpose-built solution platforms that will enable them to analyze and monitor all their network activities more efficiently and increase business intelligence in order to streamline their business, optimize organizational efficiency, deliver consistent value, and accelerate growth. The solution platforms are designed to integrate effortlessly with current technology and prepare for future market conditions.

“With this addition to our offerings portfolio, we will help our clients simplify business complexities and focus on what is important, namely providing the best services to their customers and growing their businesses,” Hashem added.

Recognizing the difficulty that businesses face trying to keep up with the rapid pace of innovation in IT and Telecoms, PROW has focused its efforts on delivering a variety of solutions unified by a common goal - helping its partners and customers achieve and maintain their competitive edge in the market. The company leverages its integrated services which have been carefully tailored to empower its partners to deliver a seamless customer experience across emerging innovative platforms.

PROW’s partners include a variety of internationally recognized brands including AppCentrix, LogikaIT, Fidelis, Trend Micro, SLL Prism, Arcos, Menlo, Expandium, Ara Networks, and Vedicis.