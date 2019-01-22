Put on Your Cowboy Boots for a Wild Adventure and Treasure Hunt at City Centre Deira’s Exclusive ‘the Gold Valley’ Pop up This DSF

the Gold Valley.

Follow > Disable alert for City Centre Deira Follow >

City Centre Deira is inviting you for a “Yee-haw” time exploring the Wild West in an exclusive interactive pop up destination, ‘The Gold Valley’ from January 16 until February 2.

If you’ve always fantasied about being the heroic cowboy from one of your favourite Western films, here’s your chance to role-play and go on an adventure of the untamed era, tall boots, wide-brimmed hat, leather belt and all, only at City Centre Deira this DSF. The mall has also brought the latest in smartphone gaming technology with an exclusive treasure hunt that can be unlocked by just scanning a QR code.

City Centre Deira has partnered with the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing to create ‘The Gold Valley’, a multi-sensory experience zone that will transport visitors to the Wild West and excite millennials, children and adults with games, workshops and plenty of over-the-top photo opportunities for social media. Visitors will enter an actual Wild West era set that

has been uniquely designed to mimic the wilderness and landscape of desert and mountain with a waterfall of the Great Plains and Rocky Mountain. Props like hay bales, wooden wagons and barrels, a 14metre long water slide and even a saloon add to the charming ambiance.

Visitors who shop for AED 300 at any store will get a QR code to enter ‘The Gold Valley’. Along with an opportunity to dress-up for quirky Instagram photos and videos with the stunning backdrop, they can also have a thrilling rodeo experience by riding the mechanical bull or challenge friends to a game of shooting cans.

What’s more, shoppers can even participate in a treasure hunt as part of the experience. They will receive a sand bag at the entrance. Participants will have the sift the sand to discover the hidden treasure. Some lucky shoppers may discover a coin which will allow them to Spin the Wheel to win Mall GiftCards, retailer vouchers and VOX Cinemas tickets instantly.

Parents can also drop off their kids for the creative sessions that will be held daily at ‘The Golden Valley’. An assay station has been set up to teach kids about various metal and jewels. They can also create trinkets for their family and friends in art and craft workshops.

From January 17 until February 2, customers who shop for AED 600 at any store at the mall will receive a scratch and win card for a chance of winning daily a AED 1,000 Mall GiftCard instantly.