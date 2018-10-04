Qatar Academy Sidra Celebrates International Peace One Day

QA Sidra reinforced the importance of compassion, justice and harmony, and the presence of peace within its environment.

Follow > Disable alert for Qatar Foundation Follow >

Qatar Academy Sidra (QA Sidra), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), demonstrated its core values of kindness, respect, integrity, and unity during its celebration of Peace One Day, with its students, parents, teachers, board members, and school community.

The event on September 20 aligned with an international day of unity and intercultural cooperation, as QA Sidra – a school under the umbrella of QF Pre-University Education – reinforced the importance of compassion, justice and harmony, and the presence of peace within its environment.

Ms. Kim Green, Director, QA Sidra, said: “Qatar Academy Sidra continues to build our #BeKind movement, and celebrating Peace One Day helps us to remember that kindness and peace is in everyone. As international citizens it is our responsibility to show compassion to one another.”

Led by its IB Diploma students, QA Sidra staff and students raised awareness of the right to peace – a central element of the school’s culture - through inspirational speeches, art projects, interactive activities, and building connections through languages.