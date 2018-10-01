Qatar Airways Grows Its A350-1000 Fleet

The amended order reinforces Qatar Airways’ position as the A350-1000 largest customer with a fleet of 42 aircraft.

Qatar Airways has upsized five A350-900s currently on order to the bigger A350-1000 version. This latest endorsement for the largest member of Airbus’ successful A350 XWB family reflects the five-star-airline’s need for growth and capacity at best comfort and efficiency levels available.

The amended order reinforces Qatar Airways’ position as the A350-1000 largest customer with a fleet of 42 aircraft. The A350-1000’s fuselage is seven metres longer than its smaller brethren, providing greater capacity (44 more seats in Qatar Airways cabin configuration) that perfectly matches airlines’ needs on their growing long-haul routes.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said: “Qatar Airways is delighted to have upgraded five of its previously ordered A350-900 to the more recently launched A350-1000. Since taking delivery of the world’s first A350-1000 in February 2018, we have been extremely pleased with the aircraft’s performance, which has prompted us to update our original order. The A350-1000 has been a welcome addition to our fleet and very well received by our passengers who enjoy the new generation aircraft’s unprecedented levels of comfort and technology.”

“Since its entry into service, the A350 Family has proven outstanding reliability and efficiency. We are delighted to see launch customer Qatar Airways extend its confidence in the A350-1000,“ said Guillaume Faury, President Airbus Commercial Aircraft. “Qatar Airways is renowned for its standards of excellence, and we are pleased the A350-1000 delivers to their expectations, being the aircraft of choice to seamlessly increase capacity in unprecedented comfort on its growing long-haul routes.”

Qatar Airways’ A350-1000s features the unique Qsuite – the airline’s signature business class seating that offers a new level of innovation for in-flight comfort.

With 76 aircraft on order, Qatar Airways is the largest A350 XWB customer and currently operates 30 A350 XWBs comprising of 27 A350-900s and 3 A350-1000s.

Since its entry into service, the A350-1000 has demonstrated unsurpassed efficiency, economics and remarkable operational reliability.

The A350 XWB is an all new family of mid-size wide-body long-haul airliners shaping the future of air travel. The A350 XWB features the latest aerodynamic design, carbon fiber fuselage and wings, plus new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines. Together, these latest technologies translate into unrivalled levels of operational efficiency, with a 25 per cent reduction in fuel burn and emissions, and significantly lower maintenance costs. The A350 XWB features an Airspace cabin which, on top of the aircraft spaciousness and quietness, provides better ambience, design and services, contributing to superior levels of comfort and well-being, and setting new standards in terms of flight experience for all passengers.

To date, Airbus has recorded a total of 890 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 46 customers worldwide, already making it one of the most successful widebody aircraft ever.