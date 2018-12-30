Qatar Diabetes Association Opens 19th Edition of Al Bawasil Diabetes Camp

QF member initiative aims to help children learn to control diabetes

The 19th Al Bawasil Diabetes Camp, organized by Qatar Diabetes Association (QDA), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), kicked off this morning.

The event is being held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairman of Al Shaqab – a member of QF.

The five-day camp will run until Thursday, January 3, 2019, at Guest Services at Al-Majilis al Janoub – Student Housing Complex in Education City. It has brought together 50 children – between the ages of 7 and 11 – from 12 diabetes associations from various countries across the region, including Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Sudan, Algeria, Libya, Palestine, Iran, Jordan, Tunisia, and Morocco.

Commenting on the event, Dr. Abdulla Al-Hamaq, Executive Director, QDA, said: “The Al Bawasil camp is an excellent opportunity for children to learn about type 1 diabetes, outside of a hospital. As part of the program, the participants are taught how to do a blood glucose test, how to use specific equipment such as a glucometer, glucose strips, and insulin, how to eat well, and how to recognize symptoms of hypoglycemia.”

The camp features a series of fun and educational workshops, some of which have been organized in collaboration with QF Recreation Center. Designed to help teach children how to control their diabetes, topics that will be covered include blood glucose monitoring, recognition and management of hypo-/hyperglycemia and ketosis, insulin types and administration techniques, and the importance of adopting healthy lifestyles. The sessions also aim to encourage participants to share their experiences with one another.

ORYX GTL Qatar, a long-standing supporter of QDA, is a sponsor of this year’s edition. Mr. Mohamed Al-Enazi, Chief Administration Officer, ORYX GTL said, “ORYX GTL is very proud to sponsor this project, offering support to children with diabetes and raising awareness about type 1 diabetes.

“This initiative falls under the ORYX GTL Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, which is aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030, contributing to the Human and Social Pillars specifically. ORYX GTL aims to support the health sector and to help create a healthier future through collaboration with key stakeholders.”

A specialized medical team is supervising the activities, including resident physicians, nurses, dieticians, and five administrative committees, including individuals who have diabetes and have previously attended the camps.

The first Al Bawasil Diabetes Camp was held in January 1999, and has been held every year since. It has become one of the most important diabetes camps in the region.