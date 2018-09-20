Qatar Foundati to Host Annual Teaching and Learning Forum

During the event

GR at Qatar National Convention Centre, aimed at equipping teachers with the tools to inspire young people to excel personally and academically.

Organized by the Education Development Institute (EDI), which is part of QF’s Pre-University Education (PUE), this year’s forum will be held under the theme of ‘Engagement: Student Engagement, Teacher Engagement, Leadership Engagement, Parent Engagement, and Community Engagement’. It will feature a number of experts and motivational speakers, including Mr. Steve Francis, the forum’s keynote speaker and a leading educator, author, and creator of Happy Schools, a program designed to boost staff morale and reduce teacher stress.

Dr. Janet Goodall, a lecturer in Educational Leadership and Management at the University of Bath, UK; Ms. Joy Marchese, Founder of Positive Discipline UK, and a teacher and parent educator at the American School of London; and Dr. Michael Lovorn, a Student Engagement expert from the University of Alabama, US, will also be presenting sessions at the one-day event, which is now open for registration.

Mrs. Buthaina Ali Al Nuaimi, President of PUE, QF, said: “The Teaching and Learning Forum is a platform for educators to network and learn from each other.

“This year, it highlights the importance of the engagement of all stakeholders of education: students, teachers, leadership, parents, and the community. This forum aims to stimulate fruitful discussions that will lead to continuous improvement in schools.”

The forum will also feature workshops delivered by educators and leaders from across Qatar, as well as poster presentations that will discuss various topics linked to this year’s theme of engagement.

“At ExxonMobil Qatar, we believe that it is our responsibility, as an active member of the community, to invest in initiatives that support the development of human capacity,” said Alistair Routledge, President and General Manager for ExxonMobil Qatar.

“We are proud to have been supporting Qatar Foundation’s successful Teaching and Learning Forum since 2014, which equips educators with the latest teaching skills, tools, and techniques and energizes education, since 2014. By helping educators instill a passion for knowledge in their students, we can create a confident and well-equipped generation that can build a sustainable, knowledge-based economy for Qatar’s future.”

For more information about EDI, or to register for the Teaching and Learning Forum, please visit www.edi.qa