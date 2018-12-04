Qatar Foundation and Qatar Shell Sign Undergraduate Research Co-Funding Agreement

The signing ceremony was held at QF Headquarters in Education City, and attended by Her Excellency Sheikha Hind and Andrew Faulkner, Managing Director and Chairman of Qatar Shell Companies.

Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation (QF) today signed an agreement between QF and Qatar Shell which will see the energy company co-fund Qatar National Research Fund’s (QNRF) Undergraduate Research Experience Program (UREP).

The signing ceremony was held at QF Headquarters in Education City, and attended by Her Excellency Sheikha Hind and Andrew Faulkner, Managing Director and Chairman of Qatar Shell Companies.

As one of the research funding programs of QF member QNRF, UREP supports undergraduate students from universities across Qatar to conduct research under the mentorship of their professors in areas of direct relevance to addressing Qatar’s national priorities, aligning with QF’s mission to develop human capital through investment in education, science, research, and innovation. Under the agreement, UREP will become a QNRF-Qatar Shell co-funded program.

Her Excellency Sheikha Hind said: “The value of partnership is illustrated through its capacity to harness expertise, enable the exchange of knowledge, and maximize multisectoral efforts designed to address national challenges.

“QF recognizes that building such partnerships can amplify the impact of our mission to support the development of Qatar, and the agreement signed today is a reflection of this belief in the power of collaboration. The co-funding of our Undergraduate Research Experience Program will support young scientists and innovators to pursue and realize their ideas under expert mentorship, equipping them to play their part in developing effective and impactful solutions that help to build a diverse and sustainable economy for our nation.”

Mr. Faulkner said: “At Shell, we champion open innovation and partnerships with locally-based research institutions and universities.

“Under the agreement, Qatar Shell will not only co-fund UREP but also provide in-kind support by leveraging the R&D expertise from Qatar Shell Research and Technology Centre (QSRTC). This is also aligned to Qatar Shell’s objectives to contribute to the Qatar National Vision 2030 and our shared commitment to foster the research and innovation ecosystem through collaboration and knowledge transfer.”