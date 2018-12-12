Qatar Foundation to Celebrate Qatar National Day at Darb Al Saai

Qatar Foundation’s Qatar National Day celebrations at Darb Al Saai last year.

Qatar Foundation (QF) will celebrate Qatar National Day by hosting a range of fun and interactive activities at Darb Al Saai from December 12-20.

The QF celebrations, under the overarching theme of ‘together for our homeland’, are designed to promote Qatar’s culture, support the preservation of its rich traditions, and, ultimately, bring members of the wider community together.

Activities include storytelling sessions and word puzzles for children organized by QF’s National Reading Campaign, while the Akhlaquna Award, which recently wrapped up its first edition, will encourage visitors to highlight morals that best represent Qatar and its people by writing comments on a dedicated wall.

“Qatar National Day is an incredibly important and proud annual milestone for our nation – an opportunity for the positive, dynamic, and unified spirit of Qatar to be both reflected and celebrated by its people,” said Khalifa E. Al-Kubaisi, Media Relations Manager, QF.

“For Qatar Foundation, it also represents an opportunity to demonstrate how – through Hamad Bin Khalifa University, our partner universities, centers, programs, and initiatives – we are working to help this country achieve its vision and its people to realize their goals, strengthening our society while having a positive impact on a global level and contributing to a better world for all.

“There truly is something for everyone at our tent in Darb Al Saai, and we encourage the whole community of Qatar to gather together in the spirit of Qatar National Day, and enjoy our engaging, educational, and interactive activities.”

QF entities and initiatives participating in the Darb Al Saai celebrations include Stars of Science, QF’s innovation TV show, which has recently marked its 10th anniversary and will allow individuals to explore the different inventions created by its participants over the last decade; Al Shaqab, which will host a horse-riding simulator; Qatar Biobank, which will provide free health checks to visitors; and Qatar Career Development Center, which will host fun-filled games to help young people learn about different careers.

Additionally, QF member Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s research institutes will host activities, with Qatar Computing Research Institute offering coding games, Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute teaching visitors about renewable energy, and Qatar Biomedical Research Institute transforming young people into aspiring scientists. QF’s partner universities will also be part of the celebrations, with highlights including Texas A&M University at Qatar enabling visitors to build bridges using paper folding techniques, and Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar emphasizing the importance of healthy living through a variety of activities.

Following the official inauguration of Darb Al Saai on December 12, where visitors will be able to explore its activities from 3pm-11pm, the QF tent will be open to the public on: