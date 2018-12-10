Qatar Foundation Honors Universal Declaration of Human Rights

The building in Education City has been bathed in this color for two days, from December 9-10.

Qatar Foundation (QF) has illuminated its Headquarters at Education City bright blue to mark the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The building in Education City has been bathed in this color for two days, from December 9-10.

The Declaration was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris on December 10, 1948, setting out, for the first time, fundamental human rights to be universally protected. It has since been translated into over 500 languages.

