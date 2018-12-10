Qatar Foundation Hosts Third ‘Art Atelier’ Event

The event was inaugurated in a ceremony on December 9, and from December 10-20 the space will be open to the public from 9am-9pm.

Qatar Foundation (QF) has officially opened its third ‘Art Atelier’ event at the QF Recreation Centre in Education City.

The exhibition brings together an array of local and international artists, allowing members of the community to learn more about various styles and techniques, while serving as a platform for social engagement, discussion, and interaction.

Each artist is showcasing two pieces of artwork – specially designed in a workshop prior to the exhibition – highlighting the region’s rich heritage and culture.

“We are delighted to be hosting the third edition of Art Atelier,” said Eiman Al-Mansouri, Senior Supervisor of Event Logistics & Support, QF.

“The event aims to highlight the role and importance of art in connecting the local community, while providing an open and creative space for aspiring artists in Qatar. We also hope that the exhibition will inspire visitors to explore their own creative and artistic pursuits.”

For more information, please email communityservices@qf.org.qa, or call +974 4454 2851 /+974 4454 2163.