Qatar Foundation Launches Cycle 2 of the Akhlaquna Award

Qatar Foundation (QF) has announced the launch of Cycle 2 of its innovative Akhlaquna Award, inviting interested applicants to submit projects via a dedicated website.

Qatar Foundation (QF) has announced the launch of Cycle 2 of its innovative Akhlaquna Award, inviting interested applicants to submit projects via a dedicated website.

The Akhlaquna Award, which was first announced by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, in 2017, aims to highlight the timeless and universal values exhibited by the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), who serves as a role model of great moral character, and guides the values of the award.

Mrs. Machaille Al-Naimi, President of Community Development, QF, said: “I am delighted to announce the launch of Cycle 2 of the Akhlaquna Award, which not only reflects the initiative’s success and impact since its inception, but also its evolution.

“The aim of the award this year is not only to recognize individuals and projects that exemplify at least one central moral value – such as mercy, honesty, generosity, and tolerance – but to help nurture behavioral change. We want young people to make these values part of their everyday lives, through changed mindsets and actions.

“Ultimately, through this initiative, we want to leave a long-lasting, positive impression on our community, helping to empower the next generation of leaders in Qatar.”

Last year’s winner, Swar Al Dahab Ali, was chosen from over 100 applicants, representing 30 different nationalities, and was announced at QF’s Convocation 2018 ceremony, held in Education City. The project, ‘Mercy in Giving’, was designed to encourage local institutions to give back to the community, while inspiring a culture of volunteerism and a nationwide social movement.

Qatari nationals and residents between the ages of 15-24 are eligible to submit an application for Cycle 2 of the Akhlaquna Award. Projects should be based in Qatar, and have been running for at least three months.

Eligibility for the award will be considered for those who have initiated projects embodying moral values that are shared in different religions and cultures – reflecting the inclusive, multicultural environment of Qatar while being grounded in Islamic heritage.

Submissions close on February 28, 2019. The three finalists will be announced in April, with the winner being presented at Convocation 2019 in May.