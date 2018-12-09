Qatar Foundation Opens Registration for Education City Winter Camp 2018

Children participate in a previous Education City Winter Camp, organized by Qatar Foundation’s Pre-University Education.

Qatar Foundation’s (QF) Pre-University Education (PUE) has opened registration for its Education City Winter Camp 2018, which will be held at Awsaj Academy – part of PUE – from December 23 to January 3.

The camp is open to children aged 6-10 and, through a series of programs and creative activities, aims to promote character-building qualities, while allowing students to explore various talents and further different skills.

The Education City Winter Camp 2018 will feature a range of activities, including fun, hands-on scientific experiments; horse-riding lessons at Al Shaqab; and a football program that emphasizes the benefits of teamwork, which will be delivered by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

Mrs. Abeer Al-Khalifa, Academic Affairs’ Executive Director, PUE, QF, said: “I want to thank all the organizations taking part in this year’s Education City Winter Camp, while encouraging other entities to take part in the future. We hope that this program will continue for many years to come.”

Grade 11 students from QF schools are also being given the opportunity to earn additional Creative, Active, Service hours – an IB curriculum requirement – by volunteering at the Education City Winter Camp.

Mr. Jameel Al-Shammari, Project Manager, PUE, QF, added: “These volunteering opportunities have been created to engage and involve students from Qatar Foundation schools, as well as other academic institutes in Qatar, and are designed to improve communication skills and promote teamwork.”