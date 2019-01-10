Qatar Foundation Participates in Inside Higher Ed’s Leadership Series in US

During the event

Qatar Foundation (QF) has participated in the latest edition of Inside Higher Ed's (IHE) Leadership Series in Washington, D.C. The event, titled ‘Global Higher Ed in Changing Times’, took place at the Gallup World Headquarters, and featured Dr. Ahmad M. Hasnah, President of Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of QF, as a panel speaker.

QF’s involvement in the event formed part of a four-day visit to the US led by Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation.

Dr. Hasnah participated in a panel titled ‘New Directions in International Higher Education’, and was joined by Margee Ensign, President of Dickinson College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania, US, and Kevin Kinser, Head of Department of Education Policy Studies, Pennsylvania State University, US. IHE editor Scott Jaschik moderated the discussion.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Hasnah highlighted the importance of QF establishing Education City many years ago. “Qatar Foundation believed that investing in human capital is key to the development of the country, and the wider region,” he explained.

Describing the innovative ecosystem and multicultural nature of EC, where students of over 60 nationalities are given the opportunity to learn alongside a highly-diverse group of faculty and academic staff, Dr. Hasnah said: “Education City, as a research-based education model, provides students with the opportunity to develop their critical thinking and expose them to topics and areas that are of importance to Qatar and the world.”

Looking to the path that lies ahead for higher education, Dr. Hasnah continued: “Higher education institutes should be an active member in their communities by providing the skills and knowledge that contribute to the current and future market needs of their country.”

Throughout the day, a number of panel discussions were held, featuring a selection of influential speakers exploring issues surrounding globalization and strategies for responding. Topics included the flow of international students to universities around the world, collaboration among scholars, and the growing trend of universities establishing international campuses.

QF’s involvement at the IHE Leadership Series reflects its commitment to aligning its higher education efforts with the latest global trends in this field, through participation and dialogue.