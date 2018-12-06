Qatar Foundation: Submissions Open for 2019 Wise Prize for Education

WISE Prize for Education Laureate 2017, Dr. Patrick Awuah

The World Innovation Summit for Education, an initiative of Qatar Foundation, has opened the submission period for the 2019 WISE Prize for Education - the first distinction of its kind to recognize outstanding, world-class contributions to education.

Established in 2011 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, the WISE Prize for Education raises the status of education by giving it similar prestige enjoyed in other areas for which international recognition exists, such as literature, peace, and economics. The WISE Prize for Education Laureate(s) will receive a $500,000 cash prize to help them continue their work in education, as well as a gold medal.

As well as celebrating outstanding education leaders, the WISE Prize also supports recipients to shape the future of education, providing Laureates with tailored support over two years to grow their initiative further and scale its impact.

Nominations can be submitted from today until 1pm GMT on February 26, 2019. They are judged according to strict criteria, with individuals or teams of up to six people being expected to show their commitment to education, demonstrate their capacity to generate positive systemic change through their leadership, and prove that their projects have had sustainable impact.

During 2019, a panel of independent judges will select 12 WISE Prize finalists, who will then be required to submit a proposal outlining how they aim to use the WISE Prize funds. The jury will review proposals during the final evaluation period, before selecting the 2019 WISE Prize for Education Laureate(s).

The winner will be announced during the opening plenary of the 2019 WISE Summit, which will take place in Doha, Qatar, from October 28-30, 2019. The Laureate(s) will gain global visibility and opportunities to collaborate through various platforms, including the global summit and WISE events across the world, as well as WISE communications and publications.