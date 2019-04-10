Qatar Foundation Welcomes IPU Leaders and Delegates to Education City

During the event

Leading figures in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and delegates attending the global organization’s 140th Assembly – which is currently taking place in Doha – have visited Qatar Foundation (QF).

Members of the IPU’s executive committee were today given an overview of QF’s mission during their visit to Education City, and learned about the organization’s education, science and research, and community development initiatives and entities from the open-air viewing platform at the 2015 building (QF Headquarters). They were accompanied by Dr. Richard O’Kennedy, Qatar Foundation Vice President for Research, Development, and Innovation, and Ms. Aysha Al Mudahka, Director, Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships Development, QF.

During the 140th Assembly of the IPU, which concludes on April 10, numerous delegates have visited QF, including Ms. Marta Grande, President of the Foreign and European Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Parliament; Mr. Pier Ferdinando Casini, Honorary President of the IPU; and members of the Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments, a consultative body of the IPU.