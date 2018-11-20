Qatar Leadership Academy Students Visit Qatar Stock Exchange

Qatar Leadership Academy students visit the Qatar Stock Exchange.

Cadets from Qatar Leadership Academy (QLA), part of Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education, recently visited the Qatar Stock Exchange.

QLA’s Grade 11 cadets study organizations, such as private limited companies, and learn about public ownership, stock markets, and share-trading in international contexts as part of their Business Management unit. They visited the Qatar Stock Exchange in order to observe these concepts in a real-life context, within the business world of Qatar.

The marketing department at Qatar Stock Exchange prepared a comprehensive program, which offered the cadets a memorable learning experience. They were given a presentation about the history of the Qatari stock market and the impressive growth of local companies, which was followed by an interactive discussion.

The cadets also had the opportunity to experiment with a real-time stock trading simulator and see first-hand how price fluctuations can change the value of a portfolio. The trip concluded with a tour of the building, which included the trading hall of the Qatar Stock Exchange, where the daily operations take place.

Commenting on the trip, Dr. Balint L. Feyer, Teacher, QLA, said: “The trip was a highly productive and inspirational learning experience for the cadets, as it allowed them to see theories from their courses in practice.

“Experiences like these are crucial to helping students understand the importance of the content they engage with on a daily basis and how it bears relevance to real-life situations. They serve as small, yet important steps, in paving the way for the youth to be active contributors to the Qatari national economy in the future,” Dr. Feyer concluded.