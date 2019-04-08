Qatar National Library’s Lecture Discusses Application of International Humanitarian and Human Rights Law

During the event

Visitors to Qatar National Library attended a lecture and learned about the sources and applications of International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law. The lecture was organized at the Library as part of a series of events focusing on human rights throughout the month.

Dr. Sama Al Shawi, legal expert at Qatar’s Ministry of Justice, shared useful insights about the differences and relationships between the two laws, providing examples of how both can complement each other, and how they are applied in the international arena.

“As the Library is focusing on human rights during this month, my lecture comes at the right time to explore the meaning of the two legal systems and how they interact with each other,” said Dr. Al Shawi. “It is important to raise awareness about the two laws, and spread specific knowledge about them. The Library is a very suitable place for this and other similar lectures in the future.”