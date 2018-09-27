Qatar National Research Fund Announces Awardees of 23rd UREP Cycle

UREP is QNRF’s longest-running program.

Qatar National Research Fund (QNRF), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), has announced the outcome of the 23rd cycle of its Undergraduate Research Experience Program (UREP), with 30 of the 78 research proposals submitted by student teams from seven universities across Qatar being awarded.

The current UREP cycle will support the research activities of 116 undergraduate students and 60 faculty members. Of the 30 awarded proposals, 20 have been awarded to Qatar University and one to Hamad Bin Khalifa University, a member of QF. The remaining proposals are awarded to QF partner universities: Texas A&M University at Qatar and Georgetown University in Qatar receiving five awards and two awards respectively and the remaining two proposals awarded to Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar and Weill Cornell Medicine – Qatar.

UREP promotes practical, research-based learning through hands-on mentorship activities, where students gain experience in team-based research collaborations with faculty, postdoctoral fellows, and graduate students. Under its 23rd cycle, 12 of the awarded proposals address the energy and environment pillar of the Qatar National Research Strategy (QNRS), while eight focus on the health pillar; seven on the social sciences, arts, and humanities pillar; and three on the computer science and information and communication technology pillar.

Dr. Aisha Al-Obaidly, Capacity Building Director, QNRF, said: “We are delighted to announce the outcome of the 23rd UREP cycle.

“Following an intensive reviewing process, the winning proposals were selected based on the research subjects – they each address challenges outlined in the Qatar National Research Strategy.

“Through this program, students will receive research-based education that will provide them with a solid foundation to succeed throughout their academic journey. The initiative will also promote collaboration between students and faculty, and enrich Qatar’s research capacity.”

Launched in 2006, UREP is QNRF’s longest-running program. More than 3,400 students have participated in and benefited from the program to date, with teams of students from universities across Qatar conducting research under the mentorship of their professors in areas of direct relevance to the QNRS.

For more information about QNRF’s programs, visit www.qnrf.org