Qatar Red Crescent Projects Assist More Than 7.2 Million in 2017

More than 91,000 people in Qatar and 7.2mn internationally have benefited from Qatar Red Crescent Society’s (QRCS) various projects in 2017, it was announced.

QRCS’ operations covered 25 countries in the fields of healthcare, shelter, water and sanitation, food security, training, and other relief aid.

“QRCS’ 2017 results further show a firm belief in its strategic mission of social development in Qatar, as well as relief of the vulnerable around the world,” said QRCS president Dr Mohamed bin Ghanem al-Ali al-Maadheed, who chaired a recent board of directors’ meeting aimed at mapping the organisation’s strategy and action plan for the coming 12 months.

The meeting was attended by Dr Aisha Yousef al-Mannai, vice-president, and all the board members Dr Abdul-Salam al-Qahtani, Mohamed al-Yami, Fatima al-Khulaifi, Saleh Ali al-Mohannadi, Dr Abdullah al-Naimi, Dr Talal al-Abdullah, Ali Hassan al-Hammadi, Dr Khaled al-Sulaiti, and Omar Hussain Alfardan. Executive directors of QRCS divisions were also present.

“In co-operation with the government, non-governmental organisations, individual and institutional donors, we redoubled our efforts and conducted projects worth QR167,047,749,” he noted.

QRCS’ major operations were conducted in Syria (refugees in Turkey and Lebanon), Palestine (Gaza and the West Bank), Afghanistan, Iraq, and Somalia — together taking a cost of QR124,310,878.

At the local front, QRCS manages three Workers’ Health Centres and three Medical Commission Units commissioned by the Ministry of Public Health. These health facilities served 716,000 and 92,940 clients, respectively.

More than 90,000 people had access to QRCS’ social services in Doha and Al Khor, including healthcare, academic assistance, economic empowerment, and other social development offerings, at a total cost of QR13mn.

QRCS also recruited 433 volunteers in 2017, and newcomers were reported to have contributed effectively to diverse programmes, events, and activities, registering a total of 4,108 volunteering hours.

“As a new year begins, it is important to review the work done during 2017, particularly the past challenging six months,” Dr al-Maadheed said.

“The successive crises and disasters in the Mena region are exacerbating and posing difficulties for humanitarian action. Like any other field of activity, it is necessary to have advantageous settings in order to achieve our humanitarian goals. Therefore, making progress requires working harder in the face of challenges,” he noted.

Source: Gulf Times