QCDC Gears up for Career Village 2019

Students learn about the equipment used by the General Directorate of Coast and Border Security during Qatar Career Development Center’s Career Village 2018.

Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), a member of Qatar Foundation, is finalizing preparations for the 2019 edition of the Career Village, an event aimed at instilling a strong career culture among high school students and familiarizing youth with the dynamics and challenges of Qatar’s job market.

The three-day event, which takes place from February 26-28 at Multaqa (Education City Student Center), will introduce students to career fields that will enable them to best serve their country. It will be open to visitors from 8am–1pm and 4pm–7pm.

The event will bring together representatives of leading companies from across different industries in Qatar, including education, culture, finance and business, energy, manufacturing, transportation, communications, health, media, and security.

Exhibitors will brief visitors on professions in their respective industries and familiarize students with career opportunities and required academic tracks, while engaging visitors in a series of interactive activities to provide first-hand insight into the professions.

Additionally, the Career Village will also host a number of workshops that will help equip students with a range of life skills. Ultimately, the event is intended to help visitors better plan their future career path.

Mr. Abdulla Ahmed Al-Mansoori, Director, QCDC, said: “This year's edition of the Career Village seeks to introduce students to the concepts of career guidance, and to instill a new culture among members of the Qatari community through the training workshops that will be held throughout the event.

“The event will also offer students the opportunity to meet with a number of entrepreneurs who will brief them on how they secured support to kick-start their projects.”

A Mini Career Village will be the latest addition to the event, enabling children aged 5-10 years to learn about various careers and professions in a entertaining and interactive way.

Finally, an exhibition featuring a selection of photographs provided by participating institutions will be organized on the sidelines of the event. The images will show the stages of development of the exhibiting institutions, as well as the sector or professions they cover – from inception to the present day. It will also feature images of key personalities that contributed in establishing and developing these institutions and sectors.