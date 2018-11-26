QCDC Releases 8th Edition of Career Guide

The Career Guide offers valuable career tips and a wealth of information to assist parents and help Qatari youth choose the most appropriate career path.

Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), has released the 8th edition of its annual Career Guide magazine. The magazine, which in 2016 became the first specialized publication by QF to feature a smartphone application, sheds light on a variety of interesting topics that reflect Qatar’s ambitious drive to develop existing and future careers.

The 84-page bilingual Career Guide offers valuable articles and career tips to inform and educate Qatari youth, parents, and experts in the fields of career guidance and human development.

This year's edition features a series of articles that highlight QCDC’s achievements, in addition to career development-related priorities in Qatar. The magazine outlines the programs and initiatives that QCDC has undertaken in the past few past months to achieve its objectives, empower Qatari students, and promote a national ecosystem that inspires and incentivize youth to innovate and propel Qatar forward.

Commenting on the release of the magazine’s latest issue, Mr. Abdulla Ahmed Al-Mansoori, Director, QCDC, said: "We celebrate the release of a new issue of our Career Guide, an annual magazine that aims to inspire future generations to seek excellence and achieve their desired goals. The magazine guides youth through the first steps of their career journey so that they can achieve their ambitions and contribute to Qatar's growth and prosperity.

"In designing our programs and initiatives, we have concentrated our efforts on research to help Qatar’s residents unleash their potential and creativity. In this guide, you will find the results and recommendations of a comprehensive study conducted by our center to highlight issues of priority regarding professional development in Qatar, and ways to contribute further to our national vision by acquiring a deeper understanding of the labor market dynamics.

“This study will not only contribute to the development of our strategy and programs, but it will also serve as a reference for those concerened with promoting human and career development in Qatar. "

The Career Guide offers valuable career tips and a wealth of information to assist parents and help Qatari youth choose the most appropriate career path. The magazine features five interviews with Qatari professionals, who discuss their work experience in the fields of nursing, agricultural engineering, cybersecurity, radio and television, and academic counceling. By sharing their experiences, these professionals provide an overview of the skills required in each profession, and offer advice to young people looking to pursue a career in one of these fields.

The latest issue of the Career Guide also includes a special report on career guidance. The report outlines challenges and efforts to improve Qatar’s current career guidance system, while providing insight by international experts on career guidance and development.

Experts include Dr. Raimo Vuorinen; Associate Professor at the Finnish Institute for Educational Research at the University of Jyväskylä, Finland, and Vice-President of the International Association for Educational and Vocational Guidance (IAEVG). The special report elaborates on the Finnish career guidance model – its importance and requirements – and highlights the latest resources on guidance and development.

This issue also features a special interview with Hadfah Muhammad Al Marri, Senior Co-Pilot, Qatar Airways, which sheds light on the success of Qatari women whose ambition knows no limits. In the interview, Al Marri recalls her pursuit of her goal of becoming a pilot, and how she managed to overcome the obstacles and difficulties she faced to realize her childhood dream.

The magazine will be distributed to universities and educational organizations, ministries, government and private institutions, and other youth clubs and entities across Qatar, while QCDC will arrange regular visits to schools across the country to introduce the magazine to students, teachers, and counselors. QCDC representatives will brief students and school staff on the center’s mission and work mechanisms, in addition to the objectives behind the launch of the Career Guide.