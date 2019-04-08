QDA Launches Fifth Diabetes Course for Educators in Qatar

During the event

Qatar Diabetes Association (QDA) – a member of Qatar Foundation – has launched Qatar’s fifth diabetes education course for healthcare providers in Qatar. The course runs until August 2019, and is being delivered by the Canadian Michener Institute for Education at the University Health Network (UHN).

This year, 28 healthcare professionals from the public and private sectors in Qatar have enrolled in the course, which includes workshops and lectures at QDA, as well as online teaching sessions and discussions with experts in Canada. At the end of the six-month course, participants will sit a final exam and receive a certificate.

Dr Abdulla Al Hamaq, Executive Director, QDA, said: “The goal of the program is to improve the skills of the participants who are currently offering education services to people living with diabetes in Qatar.

“QDA strives to enhance the quality of care delivered to people with diabetes through building the capacity of the medical education team. We are very pleased to collaborate with the experts in the field of diabetes education at the Michener Institute of Education to provide an International Diabetes Federation-accredited course. This course will offer a world-class certification program to diabetes educators in Qatar”

To date, over 190 healthcare professionals have benefited from courses offered by QDA.