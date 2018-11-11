QF’s ‘Education City Speaker Series’ to Explore Healthcare Technology With Medical Innovator Roni Zeiger

US physician Roni Zeiger, former Chief Health Strategist at Google

US physician Roni Zeiger, former Chief Health Strategist at Google, will focus on the way healthcare is being shaped and transformed by technology when he shares his perspectives and experiences at Qatar Foundation’s (QF's) new ‘Education City Speaker Series’.

Launched by QF as a platform for Qatar’s youth, and its wider community, to learn from and engage with, experts and thought-leaders from a range of fields, the series aims to create a new avenue for dialogue and discourse, where those attending can add their voices to the global conversation on topics and themes central to our world today.

The Education City Speaker Series will support QF’s efforts to cultivate and share knowledge, nurture critical thinkers, and foster social interaction. Its talks are open to everyone and free to attend, with the first of these taking place at Qatar National Library (QNL) on Tuesday, November 13, from 4-5pm, when Zeiger will speak about ‘How Technology is Changing Healthcare’.

During his time at Google, Zeiger – whose career has also seen him serve as a clinical instructor of medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine in the US – developed Google Flu Trends, a web service providing estimates of influenza activity for more than 25 countries. In 2012, he co-founded ‘Smart Patients’, an online community where patients and care-givers learn from each other about treatments, health science, and how it relates to their conditions, experiences, and lives.

Mayan Zebeib, Chief Communications Officer, QF, said: “Through hosting local and international speakers whose backgrounds, achievements, and expertise span a wide spectrum, and whose insights and experiences bring topics to life, our Education City Speaker Series is designed to enable the community of Qatar to not only benefit from their knowledge, but to engage with them in the true spirit of open dialogue and the exchange of perspectives.

“This initiative reflects QF’s wider commitment to creating opportunities for discourse, interaction, and the sharing of knowledge, all of which are key elements of a strong, vibrant, and globally-aware society. We are delighted to welcome Roni Zeiger as a speaker in this series, addressing a topic that aligns with the emphasis that QF and Qatar place on advancing health innovation, and that we are sure will resonate with and energize our audience.”

The event will take place in the Auditorium at QNL, with a Q&A session to follow Zeiger's talk, and no pre-registration is required.