QF Students to Celebrate Qatar National Day at ‘Education City United’

Last year’s ‘Education City United’ event, held at Qatar Foundation.

Students from Qatar Foundation’s (QF) students are set to celebrate Qatar National Day through hosting ‘Education City United’. The event, which will take place at QF’s Ceremonial Court on Thursday, November 29, is designed to celebrate and honor Qatar’s rich traditions, values, and culture.

Organized and hosted by Education City by students from Hamad Bin Khalifa University, QF’s partner universities, and the Academic Bridge Program, the event – which is free and open to the public – will feature an operetta, a selection of retail business outlets and food stalls, and a STEM-themed entertainment area for children, as well as an exhibition showcasing pieces of artwork and innovative projects.

It will also showcase the diverse multicultural community within Education City, and provide visitors with an opportunity to learn more about the various the academic institutes housed within QF’s flagship development.

Mohammad Al Mansouri, President of the Qatari Students Association at Texas A&M University at Qatar, a QF partner university, said: “Our aim this year is to focus on Qatar, both its past and its future. We, the students of Education City, believe that it is our duty to demonstrate how, whichever school or university we attend, we stand together for Qatar.

“The concept of ‘unity’ cannot be fulfilled without the whole community participating. With this in mind, we would like to encourage the public to come along and celebrate with us.”

’Education City United’ will take place from 12pm-10pm.