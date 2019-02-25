QNRF Holds Public Information Session for Research Funding Opportunities

During the event

Qatar National Research Fund (QNRF) – a member of Qatar Foundation (QF) – recently brought together members of Qatar’s academic and research community, stakeholders, end-users, and the public for an in-depth information session on its various research funding streams.

Established in 2006, QNRF has evolved as a result-oriented support system for innovative and original research projects that aim to address Qatar’s main challenges. Through funding programs that provide support at all levels and across all disciplines, QNRF is committed to helping raise the country’s research and development profile, while nurturing and guiding local research talent and building Qatar’s research capacity.

The information session provided the attendees with insight into the guiding principles that contributed to the selection of the priority themes for this year’s funding calls. The priority themes have been selected for their importance and contribution to sustainable development in Qatar, potential to generate innovation, facilitate technology transfer, and enhance competitiveness and diversification of Qatar’s economy.

Dr. Abdul Sattar Al-Taie, Executive Director of QNRF, said: “The aim of the session was to provide a detailed overview of the programs, funding proposals, research areas, and themes to help key investigators enhance their efforts by selecting the appropriate themes, and the right track and the funding program.

“Along with researchers and scientific research experts in Qatar, we invited representatives from major stakeholders and research end-users to intensify institutional cooperation, particularly academic, industrial, and public collaborations, in a bid to optimize resources and maximize the impact of QNRF funding beyond the strict academic scope.”

QNRF’s senior program managers briefed the attendees on this year’s funding calls, which, alongside QNRF’s flagship funding program National Priorities Research Program (NPRP), include the Path Towards Precision Medicine, jointly funded with QF member Qatar Genome Programme; OSRA, jointly funded with QF member Doha International Family Institute; Smart Manufacturing, jointly funded with the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK); Food Security, jointly funded with the Ministry of Municipality and Environment; Education, jointly funded with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education; and the international call of Disaster Risk, Reduction and Resilience, jointly funded with Belmont Forum.

Participants also learned about the guidance and support that QNRF offers through various channels and platforms to help them during the application process. The information session was followed by a Q&A session, where QNRF’s senior management gave in-depth responses to queries posed by the audience

Dr. Hisham M. Sabir, Director – Technical, QNRF, said: “The information session reflects QNRF’s tradition of engaging Qatar’s research community in events of consultation and guidance by laying a road map of QNRF’s current and upcoming funding opportunities.

“The audience learned about the range of QNRF’s funding programs and support mechanisms and the respective research priority areas. The session offered an excellent opportunity for researchers and research end-users to network and discuss potential collaborations between them.”

Additionally, the information session was attended by representatives from partnering organizations, who gave attendees further information about the jointly funded programs. After the event, participants were encouraged to network with QNRF staff,researchers, and research end-users to build connections and establish future collaborations.

QNRF also recently held separate webinars for potential applicants to help them navigate through the QNRF application portal and support them developing their research questions and proposals for both the 12th cycle of the NPRP-Standard track, and other joint funding calls.