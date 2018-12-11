Qur’anic Botanic Garden Hosts Tree-Planting Event in Education City

During the event

The Qur’anic Botanic Garden (QBG), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), recently hosted a tree-planting event in Education City as part of its popular ‘Ghars’ campaign.

Bringing together representatives from the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority and more than 70 students from various schools in Qatar – including Qatar Leadership Academy, part of QF’s Pre-University Education, Dukhan Primary Preparatory Secondary School for Girls , Omar bin Al-Khattab Secondary School for Boys, and Ali bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani Secondary Boys School – the participants planted 30 trees.

The ‘Ghars’-led event was designed to raise awareness of the importance of environmental conservation, and is in line with QBG’s overarching goal of cultivating 2,022 trees by the 2022 FIFA World Cup™.

Mrs. Fatima Saleh Al-Khulaifi, Manager, QBG, said: "I am thrilled that representatives from the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority joined us to take part in our tree-planting campaign, along with so many students from across the country. We are proud to have planted 30 trees next to the Education City Stadium, and to leave a green ‘fingerprint’ on Qatar’s journey to hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup™.

“These ongoing activities reflect QBG’s efforts to raise environmental awareness in Qatar in order to protect and preserve the natural world. Ultimately, we want to help create solutions to global environmental issues, such as desertification, climate change, and biodiversity.”

QBG regularly organizes tree-planting activities to promote the importance of environmental awareness among community members. The ‘Ghars’ campaign was launched following the United Nations’ ‘Billion Tree Campaign’ and Qatar’s successful bid to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup™.