Qur’Anic Botanic Garden Showcases Initiatives to International Audience in Poland

During the event

The Qur'anic Botanic Garden (QBG), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), has participated in the BGCI 10thInternational Congress on Education in Botanic Gardens in Warsaw, Poland, which took place from September 9-14.

Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI) is an organization representing a network of 500 botanic gardens in more than 100 countries, including the largest and most influential gardens in the sector. It is the largest plant conservation network in the world, and aims to collect, conserve, characterize, and cultivate samples from all the world’s plants, to safeguard them against extinction in the wild.

QBG received an official invitation to participate in the International Congress from the University of Warsaw Botanic Garden, having been an active member of BGCI) since May 2016. The event enabled QBG to highlight its Educational Program that offers unique opportunities for exploration and scientific research to school students in Qatar, including the ‘Fun & Learn’ program for primary schools, the ‘Food Security’ program for secondary schools, and the Environmental Research Contest.

Representatives from QBG also showcased its outreach initiatives, such as the ‘Ghars’ campaign that encourages members of Qatari society to plant 2,022 trees in support of Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup; and its restoration program for native plants that attracts all segments of the community in Qatar to participate with the aim of strengthening cultural heritage awareness.

QBG exhibits the plants, botanical terminologies, conservational principles, and environmental ethics mentioned in the Holy Qur’an, the Hadith and the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). It inspires appreciation of nature by encouraging people to show respect and responsibility towards the environment, supporting QF’s commitment to promoting sustainable development and community development.

Mrs. Fatma Saleh Al-Khulaifi, Manager, QBG, said: “Participation in the BGCI 10th International Congress of Education in Botanic Gardens presented us with an excellent opportunity to showcase to an international audience the educational programs that we have provided to the community in Qatar, in collaboration with numerous local organizations.

“It also represented a platform for ourselves and botanic gardens from around the world to is a share our visions and ideas, gain greater insight into our respective initiatives, and identify common practices and goals.”